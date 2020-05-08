Labour TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin raises concerns about predictive grading legality

Today’s Cabinet meeting follows weeks of calls from students, teachers and parents for clarity on the State Exams.

Cabinet is to look at a proposal to cancel the Leaving Cert and replace it with predictive grades later this morning.

It comes following weeks of calls from students, teachers and parents for clarity on the State Exams, which have been pushed back from the usual start date of June to July 29 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is believed students who are not happy with the grades they are given will be allowed sit an exam, which may not be held until early 2021.

Labour’s education spokesman, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, is raising concerns about the legality of predictive grading.

Mr Ó Ríordáin says: “The Minister has a legal responsibility to oversee a state examination system for second-level students.

“Now we need to know that a predicted graded system meets that examination criteria. Will it have the same status as a Leaving Cert?

“Will those public service jobs that require a Leaving Cert, will such a certificate be enough?”

Meanwhile, Leaving Cert student Niamh O’Brien does not believe such a system would be fair.

She says: “The whole benefit of the Leaving Cert was that it was transparent and you didn’t know the person correcting you and who had your exam number.

“But now it’s based on a person you used to see everyday and they have their opinion on you.

“I just think students have a lot more to give than their mock results and their class tests.