New trees revive old tradition

By Suzanne Pender

THE arrival of five decorative hawthorn trees at Tullow Road, Carlow not only pay tribute to a rich folklore tradition but also brighten up a local community when it’s most needed.

Tullow Road Community Development were out in force this month to celebrate the ancient tradition of May bushes by decorating the hawthorns, which are seen in Irish folklore as a way of asking for the blessings of local saints/deities or wee folk.

Despite the restrictions of Covid-19, the community development group decided that the tradition would be back this year, with different families in the area taking on the job of decorating each of the five bushes with wool, ribbon, feathers, glitter balls and all sort of colourful things.

“We do a lot of work with Take A Part Carlow and last year we worked with folklorist Michael Fortune to do the May bushes,” explained Ann Shannon from the development group.

“This year, Mary Reddy came up with the idea of doing it again. She’s cocooning, so she asked me to help her out. Because of the social distancing, we delegated each of the five trees to different families,” adds Ann.

The five hawthorn trees are located at the Tullow Road roundabout, John Sweeney Park, the fairy fort at The Laurels, Friars Green and Dereen Heights.

Ann and her son Matthew looked after two trees at the Tullow Road roundabout and John Sweeney Park, with Mick Byrne taking care of the tree at Friars Green, Jane Gethings and her daughters Sofia and Caoimhe in The Laurels and Lisa Brooks along with Alannah and Clara Tierney, decorating the tree at Dereen Heights.

“It brightens up the place through these trying times and so many people out walking or in their cars stopped to ask us about them,” said Ann.

“I’m involved in Tullow Road Community Development for the last two years and we have a great team of volunteers, who are very proud of our area and fiercely passionate about the community. Mary is a real driving force, I’m her sidekick,” laughs Ann.

The development group has been involved in lots of initiatives over the last few years, including Take A Part, Cruinniu na nÓg, the National Play Day, Big Hello Carlow, a fun run and, more recently, a hugely successful bake-off.

The group works very closely with various agencies, including Carlow County Council, in particular Janette O’Brien and Pat Kehoe from the environmental department, Carlow Regional Youth Services, Carlow County Development Partnership and the local gardaí.

Members of the active development group are all working towards establishing a community hub for the Tullow Road, building up a community involvement that’s already gained plenty of momentum.