Online workshop for business owners

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW businesses seeking advice, support and assistance in reopening after the lockdown are encouraged to attend an online workshop and briefing to support town-centre trading.

The initiative is supported by Carlow County Council and County Carlow Chamber, who wish to support local businesses in the reopening process. Two initial workshops will be held on Thursday 14 May for enterprises based in Carlow town, Tullow and Bagenalstown which have been affected by Covid-19.

The seminar will be delivered by retail experts James Burke, Bobby Kerr, Yvonne Scully, Kieran Comerford and Brian O’Farrell and will provide insights into the restart process and also information and supported provided by the state and Carlow County Council as part of the process.

“While the government has presented a plan for reopening the country and supports for enterprises affected as part of the impact for Covid-19, we know that our town-centre enterprises need particular support at this time,” said Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council.

“This workshop is appropriate for any consumer facing business, including cafés, pubs, restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, gyms and beauticians and aims to be very practical in approach and participants will have an opportunity to meet members of the local enterprise team to discuss their challenges in a very practical way.”

Chamber chief executive Brian O’Farrell remarked that Co Carlow’s towns and villages have many enterprises that give them their distinct personality and it’s crucial at his time that everything is done to protect that.

“County Carlow Chamber is committed, in collaboration with the council and Local Enterprise Office to make it easy for shoppers to return to spending locally, and supporting our local enterprises in town centres is crucial to this agenda,” he added.

Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with the Local Enterprise Office in Carlow County Council, acknowledged the response from local businesses to Covid-19.

“No-one could have foreseen what has happened over the past few months, which has been a huge financial and emotional shock on our business community,” he said.

“In designing these workshops we have taken on board the challenges expressed to date and will present practical solutions and also provide an opportunities for companies to engage with us around their challenges in reopening their business.”

The workshops will be held online on 14 May and for booking information log onto www.localenterprise.ie/carlow or call 059-9129783 for further information.