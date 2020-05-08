Ploughing championships cancelled

This year’s National Ploughing Championships has been cancelled due to Covd-19.

It follows a meeting of the ploughing executive this week and the decision was announced on Friday morning on the Today on Sean O’Rourke.

Almost 300,000 people attended last year’s event in Ballintrane, Carlow and the 2020 version is due to be held in mid-September. The event is worth in the region of €37 to the economy including to many local Carlow businesses.

Assistant Managing Director Anna Marie McHugh said the organisation had made the decision due to health concerns and the prospect of a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases emerging from Carlow if the mammoth event went ahead.

Organisers do hope to run the ploughing competitions behind closed gates and this will be reviewed in the coming weeks.