Temperature testing to be among measures for businesses in Return to Work plan

Picture: Denis Minihane

Temperature testing and deep-cleaning are believed to be among the measures businesses re-opening will have to implement in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Return to Work plan is due to be launched tomorrow by Business Minister Heather Humphreys.

It is understood staff will have to report any symptoms of illness to managers while supports to help people in at-risk groups will have to be brought in.

The first of five phases on the road to re-opening the country will begin on May 18.

That date will see the return of outdoor workers, with DIY stores, garden centres and repair shops opening as well as the return to some limited sports and exercise activities.

The phases will be reviewed by cabinet every three weeks, with the National Public Health Emergency Team continuing to feed advice through on the spread of the disease, hospital capacity and the impact of the virus on ICUs.