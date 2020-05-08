Varadkar hopes international travel possible before end of year

The Taoiseach says he hopes people may be able to travel internationally by the summer or end of the year.

Leo Varadkar says careful planning at ports and airports will need to take place as countries begin to re-open following Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Varadkar said it may be possible for people to travel at some point in 2020.

“What we really need is a solution. Either and Irish-British solution within the Common Travel Area or a European-wide solution as to what we do in our airports.

“We want air travel to resume again. I still want the possibility of people to engage in business and leisure travel before the end of the year if not this summer.”

Meanwhile, travel agents are to be given the option of providing a credit note to customers in lieu of refunds.

The measure will be underwritten by the state and will not be applicable to airlines.

The move was agreed at cabinet today and is in addition to exiting options open to customers

A spokesperson for the Minister for Transport says people will still be entitled to refunds.