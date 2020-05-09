  • Home >
  • National News >
  • 72 patients in intensive care for Covid-19 as admissions continue fall

72 patients in intensive care for Covid-19 as admissions continue fall

Saturday, May 09, 2020

There’s been a further fall in the number of people being admitted to intensive care with Covid-19.

72 patients are being treated in ICUs today – down from 99 this day last week.

The death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,429.

Professor Catherine Motherway, President of the Intensive Care Society, says any lifting of restrictions carries a risk.

Professor Motherway says: “We are all concerned about the fact that we could have a second wave once the restrictions are eased and we will all be watching what’s happening in other countries to see what happens there.

“And of course people have to remember that second wave in terms of hospital admissions will be probably three weeks down the track, in terms of care admission will be four or five weeks down the track. So we need to be really slow.”

Earlier Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, said the majority of fatalities continue to be among older people.

Of the total deaths, 956 occurred in the 80 plus age category.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid-19: 18 more people die from virus as 219 new cases confirmed

Saturday, 09/05/20 - 5:45pm

Status yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Munster

Saturday, 09/05/20 - 4:05pm

Gardaí and PSNI agree to review of Covid-19 response

Saturday, 09/05/20 - 2:45pm