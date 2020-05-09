By Michael Dawson

BALLON/Rathoe Credit Union closed for the last time on Monday 20 April after 52 years of trading and serving the people of the area. The branch became a sub-office of Carlow Credit Union (CDCU) in 2015 but in recent times the volumes of members visiting the Ballon/Rathoe office decreased significantly while the number of Ballon/Rathoe members availing of the longer opening hours in Askea house increased significantly. CDCU remain committed to the Ballon/Rathoe community and will continue to provide all credit union services to the community members via their other offices, automated services and online offerings for years to come.

All accounts from the Ballon office will remain in place and can be serviced at any of the CDCU’s other three locations – head office, Askea, Rathvilly or Mayo-Doonane sub-offices. Members can avail of loan offerings at any of CDCU’s offices and the mobile lending officer is available to Ballon-Rathoe members for their convenience.

Ballon/Rathoe Credit Union was formed in March 1968 with the late Bill Nolan and Michael Kavanagh as joint secretaries. The following month the following directors were elected: president, James McEvoy; vice-president, John Boylan; secretary/treasurer, John Donohue and Patsy Nolan and Michael Kavanagh. By September that year, it had 70 members who had more than £600 invested.

The ever-expanding credit union marked its 25th anniversary in 1993 by opening its new premises on the Fenagh road in Ballon (it had operated in the village hall prior to that). In September 2015, Carlow District Credit Union Ltd announced the completion of the transfer of engagement with the Ballon/Rathoe branch. The transfer was the first involving a Carlow-based credit union.