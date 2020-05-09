Covid-19 deaths, TK Maxx in lockdown, uplifting Slapdash and more. It’s your weekend catch-up!

It’s Saturday morning once again after another busy week of news and sport in The Nationalist online. Let’s take a look back at some of the stories that made the headlines this week.

On Tuesday, The Nationalist revealed that at least 14 people in Carlow who had Covid-19 have died in the past month. Five more people in the county who have passed away in that timeframe are suspected to have had the disease. The figures were compiled by The Nationalist after contacting every funeral director in the county. Read the full story here.

Drinking at home has never been more popular with the Covid-19 lockdown, but it’s something that could have landed you in front a judge 100 years ago. A newly-uncovered document gives an insight into the popularity of shebeens in Carlow a century ago. Click here for the full story.

A developer admits he has “given up on Carlow” following the crushing decision by An Board Pleanála this week to refuse planning permission to retail giant TK Maxx. Gwen Thomas of Thompson Holdings Limited told The Nationalist the decision will “cost the town a lot of money”. Read the story here.

We caught up with Carlow man Dave Buckley who completed an extraordinary challenge last week, running a whopping 150km over seven days, yet never going beyond 2kms from his home. Click here to read Dave’s story.

A local theatre company has come together to create something uplifting, hopeful and inspiring while we all continue to stay apart. The magic within is a brand new song written, composed and performed by Carlow’s Slapdash Theatre that’s creating quite a storm on social media. Read about it here.

And in sport, Carlow senior football manager Turlough O’Brien told us why he thinks there will be no Gaelic Games for the remainder of 2020. Click here for the full story.

And we caught up with Bagenalstown’s young showjumping sensation Jason Foley here.