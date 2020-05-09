Eddie Dagg worked in the printing trade all of his life

By Charlie Keegan

EDDIE Dagg, Monacurragh, Carlow, whose death occurred at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge on Wednesday 15 April, had worked in the printing trade all his life. A native of Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, Eddie served his apprenticeship in Wexford before moving to the Leinster Express newspaper in Portlaoise.

He went to reside in Carlow in the late 1950s, having been appointed to the caseroom staff as a compositor with The Nationalist & Leinster Times at 42 Tullow Street, his craft involving the making-up of the newspaper’s pages through the use of hot metal.

He was a conscientious and loyal member of the printing staff for some 35 years, holding the position of head compositor. Eddie also adapted to the new technology which was developed and made page make-up an easier job in the newspaper business.

Outside of his working life, Eddie was a dedicated follower of the Wexford hurling team and would always have great banter with his work colleague, the late Mick Dooley, a Kilkenny native, whenever the purple and gold clashed with the black and amber.

Eddie was a noted handballer in his younger days, playing in the CYMS court in College Street, winning a number of trophies at the sport over the years.

Having come to live and work in Carlow, Eddie met Anne Walsh at a dance in The Ritz Ballroom and they married in The Cathedral of the Assumption on 3 October 1959. The Walsh family owned a sweet shop on Tullow Street, while Anne’s grandfather Tom Doran was proprietor of hardware and clothing shops beside Walsh’s.

Eddie and Anne loved holidaying in Lanzarote and they vacationed in the Canary island on a number of occasions, holidays Eddie greatly enjoyed.

They were a united couple who enjoyed walking on various routes in the Carlow town area.

Eddie was a dedicated family man, his first priority always being to wife Anne, his three children and seven grandchildren. That love was reciprocated by his loving family.

Eddie was a man of faith, a weekly Mass-goer at the Cathedral of the Assumption and had twice gone on pilgrimage to Medjugorje.

For the final four years of his life Eddie was in failing health and throughout his illness he received wonderful loving care and attention from wife Anne.

The funeral Mass for Eddie Dagg was celebrated by Fr Brian Maguire, CC, Carlow in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday 17 April. Fr Brian had visited Eddie in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny when he was a patient there from December of last year. Eddie was in St Luke’s up to three weeks before his passing, having been removed to Beechwood Nursing Home for those final weeks.

Readings at Mass and Prayers of the Faithful were by Eddie’s daughter Orla and grandson Dylan, while the singing of hymns was by Stephen Harland.

Current health restrictions meant that only next of kin could attend the Mass for Eddie. He was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Maguire reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

The eldest of a family of six, Eddie is mourned by his wife Anne, children Des (Graiguecullen), Orla Wynne (Kellistown, Carlow) and Darragh (Milford Park, Ballinabranna), by his grandchildren Dylan, Aoife, Caoimhe, Fiachra, Hannah, Erin and Amber, by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, good neighbours, former Nationalist colleagues and his circle of friends.

A celebration of Eddie Dagg’s life will be held at a later date.