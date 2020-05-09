Heather Humphreys: Workplaces that do not comply with Covid-19 safety measures will be shut down

By Press Association

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be able to shut down workplaces which do not comply with new safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

She was speaking at the launch of the Government’s Return to Work safety protocol for workplaces to reopen once the pandemic lifts.

They include regulations for social distancing, hand hygiene, first aid and mental health supports for returning workers.

She said: “HSA inspectors will be able to take appropriate enforcement actions under the health and safety act 2005.

“This means if a business does not co-operate and comply with public health guidelines after been asked to make improvements, the HSA will be able to order them to shut down the workplace.”