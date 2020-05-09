  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Heather Humphreys: Workplaces that do not comply with Covid-19 safety measures will be shut down

Heather Humphreys: Workplaces that do not comply with Covid-19 safety measures will be shut down

Saturday, May 09, 2020

By Press Association

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has said inspectors from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be able to shut down workplaces which do not comply with new safety measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

She was speaking at the launch of the Government’s Return to Work safety protocol for workplaces to reopen once the pandemic lifts.

They include regulations for social distancing, hand hygiene, first aid and mental health supports for returning workers.

She said: “HSA inspectors will be able to take appropriate enforcement actions under the health and safety act 2005.

“This means if a business does not co-operate and comply with public health guidelines after been asked to make improvements, the HSA will be able to order them to shut down the workplace.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

National Return to Work Protocol includes handshake ban and Covid-19 induction training

Saturday, 09/05/20 - 1:15pm

Divorces granted online for first time in Ireland

Saturday, 09/05/20 - 12:15pm

GPS double number of people referred for Covid-19 testing

Saturday, 09/05/20 - 11:30am