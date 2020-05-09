Hopes that ploughing will be held in Carlow at a future date

By Suzanne Pender

THE local council has appealed to the National Ploughing Association to choose Carlow as a future venue following the disappointing cancellation this week of the 2020 event.

Within hours of the cancellation of the mammoth event, chief executive of Carlow County Council issued a statement expressing the hope that County Carlow will be the venue again for the exhibition.

“While we understand and appreciate the difficulty involved in making a decision such as the cancellation of the trade exhibition in the interest of public safety, we are committed to supporting the NPA in their activities and we hope that in the future, Co Carlow will be the venue of choice again for the exhibition,” Ms Holohan said.

“In 2019, the NPA provided a significant platform for the promotion of Co Carlow and showcased not just our agricultural talent but our ability as a county to come together at all levels to support and co-ordinate an event of international scale,” she added.

Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr John Pender also spoke of the great honour it was for Co Carlow to host the 2019 event.

“I personally had experience of welcoming so many local, regional, national and international visitors to the county,” he said.

“While we understand that the loss of the trade exhibition will be a blow to the local economy in particular, we understand the public health concerns that led to this decision,” said cllr Pender.

“It is a pleasure to work with Anna May and her team at the National Ploughing Association and we will look forward to a continued positive working relationship in the future,” he added.