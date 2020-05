A man has been charged after an alleged assault in County Limerick.

A man was attacked in Thomondgate on Friday.

Gardaí in Mayorstone charged the man, aged in his 30s, this evening.

A woman in her 30s has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man who was charged this evening in relation to the assault will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court tomorrow afternoon at 4pm.