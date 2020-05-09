No load to carry as family step it out for Jack and Jill

By Suzanne Pender

HE SET off with his beloved daughter on his back and from day one the entire community of Kildavin have had his back.

Daithí Byrne from Barragh, Kildavin this week set off on a major fundraising effort called Emily’s ‘Marathon in May’ in aid of a cause very close to his heart, the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Daithí aims to walk 42kms during the month of May with his three-year-old daughter Emily in a carrier on his back, clocking up the miles each day to reach his ultimate goal. His wife Elaine and daughter Katie (5) have joined him every step of the way, while little Emily has also enjoyed travelling in the backpack, out and about in the fresh air.

Within days of setting off on the challenge, the response has been incredible, with thousands of euros raised and overwhelming support received from everyone in the community.

“People have been very generous … it’s been unbelievable,” said Daithí.

“This started off as part of Kildavin/Clonegal Juvenile GAA Club’s idea of a ‘marathon in May’ to keep all the kids active and out running or walking and just completing a marathon over the month, then we decided it might be an opportunity to raise some funds for the Jack and Jill Foundation because, like so many charities, they’ve been really affected in recent weeks,” explained Daithí.

The fundraising instantly took off and the Byrne family have been left in awe by the amazing support, raising €8,000 in just four days, with donations continuing to come in right throughout the month.

Emily was born with spina bifida and when she was just hours old was transferred from Wexford General Hospital to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for major spinal surgery.

Sadly, Emily suffered complication after complication following the surgery and at just five weeks’ old, the Byrne family were told that little Emily may not make it home.

“We were ready to have her christened in hospital, the situation was so grave,” explained Elaine. At five weeks’ old, the Jack and Jill Foundation came into Emily’s life, offering care and support to the Byrne family as they went through this incredibly difficult time. Since then, caring nursing staff from the charity have never left their side.

“When we were in the hospital we were asked if we had heard of the Jack and Jill Foundation. We thought it was for children who were not going to survive, but having learned more about it, we found out that while they do provide palliative care, they also support families that have children with additional needs,” explains Elaine.

Emily came home at ten weeks’ old and within days the Jack and Jill Foundation were at the Byrne home, supporting Emily’s care and allowing the family the break they desperately needed. The opportunity to get a full night’s sleep, to spend time with Katie and be together as a family for those special occasions were all made possible because of Jack and Jill.

Emily has three fantastic nurses, but they haven’t been with her since the beginning of March because they are now heroically working on the frontline in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Every €16 raised for Jack and Jill provides one hour’s nursing care to a child, so every euro raised can make a huge difference.

“Jack and Jill have been amazing … they are such an incredible organisation and we have always wanted to do something for them, so this all fell perfectly,” explained Elaine.

“We try to integrate Emily in everything we do and when she’s well, we go with it, so everyone from the club would know Emily because she’s always with us,” said Elaine. “When the lockdown started, Emily was cocooning, so this is a massive outing for her; from the minute we leave our gate, people are greeting us on the road, it’s been great for Emily,” she adds.

“The fundraising for Jack and Jill started off as something the juvenile club was doing, then the senior club got involved and then the veteran players, so now it’s across all the generations within the club.

“We are just completely shocked … we just wanted to give something back to Jack and Jill and we’ve been absolutely gobsmacked by the support,” said Elaine.

“Family, friends, people we’ve met from different walks of life, people who have reconnected … strangers, it’s been amazing,” she adds.

To make a donation, see Emily’s ‘Marathon in May’ on

the Jack and Jill Foundation Facebook page or Clonegal Kildavin Juvenile GAA Club Facebook page or go to https://www.facebook.com/donate/3556557791026383/?fundraiser_source=external_url