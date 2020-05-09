Saturday’s Covid-19 figures

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow rose again on Saturday evening. There are now 136 confirmed cases in the county. This is an increase of three from the previous figure.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 18 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,446 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 9 May the HPSC has been notified of 219 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 22,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 7 May (22,495 cases), reveals: