Status yellow thunderstorm warning in place for Munster

Saturday, May 09, 2020

A status yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for Munster until 10pm.

Met Éireann says there is a chance of downpours as well as lightning in parts.

Forecaster Deirdre Lowe says more inland areas of the province will experience the brunt of the thunderstorms.

“There’s clumps of thunderstorms and they are brewing up and becoming more intense throughout the course of the afternoon with the high temperatures and sunshine that we are experiencing at the moment,” said Ms Lowe.

“The air is very unstable so there will be localised downpours, some lightning activity and thunder between now and 10pm this evening.

“It is mainly over Munster.”

