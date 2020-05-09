Student and music maestro write song together

Teenager Kendall Moody

By Elizabeth Lee

Kendall Moody, a transition year student, has just released a song, The world is waiting, after being inspired by an melody composed by her music teacher.

Talented Kendall, who attends Scoil Chonglais, Baltinglass, was also inspired by World Earth Day and the remarkable healing the earth has enjoyed during the Covid 19 lockdown. She embarked on writing the piece after first hearing a wonderful tune, written by composer, teacher and musician, Conor O’Reilly, during a class with him. Conor is the director of the West Wicklow Voices choir and works under the name of Menshek in his solo projects. When Conor invited Kendall to write lyrics to accompany the music, she jumped at the chance.

“The original composition was initiated during singing lessons, when Conor began playing this haunting melody he had recently been working on. Once hearing this melody, I immediately felt a connection. It was like I heard the melody before, perhaps in a different life! This was when images of travelling on a time capsule appeared in my mind,” Kendall, who hails from The Glen of Imaal, explained. “As the weeks unfolded, I reflected on the different factors that have made the world how it is today. The growth and diversity of technology, changes in fuel production, an increase in transport and advancing agricultural methods have all resulted in change beyond human imagination.”

Kenall is keenly aware of the environment and wanted the song to reflect how the earth has been damaged by pollution as temperatures rise and vast swathes of land burst into flames.

“Our atmosphere is soaring through the temperature scales due to the significant increase of poisonous smog polluting the air. Raging bushfires are breaking out, ice-caps are melting, floods are submerging, and we as a mass assembly must take responsibility. However, due to the Covid-19 restrictions, air pollution has dropped to unprecedented levels across the world. It is just a pity that it takes a global pandemic for us to be forced to respect Mother Earth.Truly, we are destroying the landscape that we were entrusted to mind. As the author Katherine Hannigan states “We don’t own the earth. We are the earth’s caretakers…we take care of it and all the things on it. And when we’re done with it, it should be left better than we found it.”

Through her music, the teenager wants to encourage poeple to make more positive changes to the way they live and so help the world recover from the awful effects of global pollution.

The song was recorded and mixed by engineer, Bryan Jardim Fleming, who also played the shakuhachi on it while a video, featuring the beautiful Wicklow hills and Blessington lakes was shot by Oliver Fallen-Bailey and Martin Blake of Bailey & Blake Video Productions. Singer Nuala Whittle also contributed vocally to the piece.

“The World is waiting”by Menshek and Kendall Moody was released on Youtube/Google Play on World Eath Day to pay tribute to everyone has or is working for environmental reform and climate projects. It is available to stream from iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music within the upcoming weeks.