The day Parnell was chased out of Ballon

By John O’Donovan

‘Extraordinary scenes at Ballon’ was the headline over a report that appeared in an edition of the Irish Times in early July 1891.

The article described a particularly hostile reception that the residents of the village had given to Charles Stewart Parnell, one of the 19th century’s greatest political leaders – the man widely known as Ireland’s uncrowned king.

The Ballon incident occurred in the course of the Carlow byelection campaign, which was held against the backdrop of the split in the Irish Parliamentary Party, following the infamous O’Shea divorce case (Parnell had been cited as correspondent in the divorce case and after the dissolution, he married his long-time mistress, Katharine O’Shea). Following the death of the O’Gorman Mahon, who had been the nominal MP for Carlow, two nationalist candidates were put forward to contest the by-election, with the anti-Parnellites enjoying the active support of the great majority of the Roman Catholic clergy in the county.

On the day in question – Friday 3 July 1891 – Parnell was campaigning in rural Carlow with his candidate Andrew Kettle, a loyal supporter and Home Rule activist who had come from Dublin to stand for ‘the chief’. Having lunched with the parish priest of Bagenalstown, his entourage travelled on to Fenagh, where a public meeting was held without incident.

Next stop was Ballon, but, as the Parnellites made their way along the backroads towards the village, they can hardly have imagined the extent, or the vehemence, of the opposition that awaited them.

Any casual observer of that day’s electioneering would surely have been perplexed by the contrast between the election meetings held on the same afternoon in Fenagh and Ballon, two villages just a few miles apart. In the former, more than 100 supporters welcomed Parnell and an address was presented by the labourers of the district thanking him for his efforts on their behalf.

The party was applauded and speeches were well received, even though the Nationalist and Leinster Times – blatantly anti-Parnellite with no semblance of balance evident in its coverage of the by-election campaign – claimed that the crowd was ‘attracted by curiosity and assumed an indifferent or amused interest in the proceedings.’ Given the civility displayed by those gathered in Fenagh, why then was there such ferocious opposition when the Parnellites arrived in Ballon?

More than likely, the answer to the question can be found by reflecting on the attitudes of the parish priests of the two areas concerned. In Ballon-Rathoe, Fr Patrick F Nolan was implacably opposed to Parnell while Canon Bernard O’Neill of Bagenalstown was one of the few priests in the county to keep faith with ‘the chief,’ thereby incurring the wrath of many of his colleagues and of the bishop of the diocese.

Fr Nolan had, a month earlier, established a Ballon-Rathoe branch of the Irish National Federation, an organisation opposed to Parnell. Elected as chairman at the first meeting, he launched an immediate attack on ‘the chief,’ reminding the attendance of more than 40 local men that ‘Parnell has killed Home Rule and buried it with his reputation in the London Divorce Court’.

In uncompromising language, he told the meeting that Parnell would not be allowed to ‘retard, for one moment, the onward march of a nation’ and he concluded by saying: ‘There shall be no failure in our cause. In spite of traitors, of false friends and open foes, we have only to be united and determined and the time shall surely come when, from the centre of the sea, we can proclaim that Ireland is a free land.’ Clearly, Fr Nolan was fiercely antagonistic towards Parnell and locals were left in no doubt about what was expected of them in the coming byelection campaign.

The PP was again to the fore when, shortly afterwards, the convention to select an anti-Parnellite candidate for Carlow was held. Fr Nolan was, in fact, the proposer of businessman John Hammond, who was chosen as their standard-bearer at the meeting in Tynan’s Hotel. Addressing the convention, Fr Nolan expressed the hope that ‘we shall go through this controversy with courtesy, but also with firmness, boldness and determination,’ claiming that ‘Carlow men have allowed themselves to be lured into the toils of the enemy,’ he assured the gathering that local people would not ‘surrender to any adverse influence’.

Given that Fr Nolan was deeply immersed in the political issues of the day, it is reasonable to surmise that his flock were influenced by his activities and the forceful opinions that he expressed. There is no conclusive evidence to suggest that he had a direct hand in organising the demonstration in the village, but it is likely that the leaders of the protest had, at the very least, taken the lead from their local pastor.

But, back to that July day when the residents of Ballon were prompted to direct a tirade of abuse and invective at one of the political giants of 19th century Ireland. Some time before the election party arrived, a considerable crowd had gathered in the village, clearly intent on causing as much disruption as possible. All shops and houses along the street were closed and shuttered and the protesters appeared to be in high spirits as they awaited Parnell’s arrival.

The Irish Times, in its account, described a ‘scene of great excitement such as has not been witnessed since the contest began’ and went on to paint a colourful picture of the mayhem that erupted when the visitors appeared. The Times report continued: ‘Mr Parnell’s advent had been announced, and such preparations for his reception made as should give convincing proof of the hostile feelings of the inhabitants. While the member for Cork was yet on his way from Fenagh, a large party of Ballon people – men, women and children – took their stand in an open space forming a part of the main road.

‘In their midst was an elderly man, who may be described as their standard-bearer. In his hand he grasped a pole several feet high, at the top of which was a white placard, verily one of the strangest devices, which could possibly be conceived. At the top of the canvass was the figure of a woman holding a tea kettle. Underneath was the following inscription in bold black lettering – Kitty, damnation, but I’m scalded’. Below this another kettle had been sketched, and along the bottom of the canvass ran the words solid riveted (the placard was a clever depiction that combined a derogatory reference to Parnell’s wife with a pun on the name of his candidate).

‘In the interval of waiting, a villager would advance from the group, walk to within a few feet of the placard, and in loud tones spell out the letters of the word Kitty. When he had pronounced the five letters, there would be a burst of laughter, and it would be so gleeful on the part of several elderly females, that they would give a peculiar twist of the petticoat and accompany it with a motion of the feet suggestive of the initial steps of the waltz.

‘An officer of the Royal Irish Constabulary moved leisurely up and down the slope, a group of baton-armed constables well within his control. Directly opposite to the group already described was another assemblage of villagers, the two divided by a space sufficiently wide to permit vehicles to pass. The strains of a brass band announced Mr Parnell’s approach, and as the brake on which the member for Cork sat, rounded a bend in the road and came in view of the gap, the placard, up to this instant partially hidden by the overhanging boughs of a tree, was given a sharp twist, so that it might be brought full within his line of vision.

‘Then came a succession of events. Some of the people laughed, others yelled, cursed, direful execrations were poured out; phrases, which cannot be reduced to writing were freely vented. Amidst all this Mr Parnell coolly alighted, gazed once or twice at the placard, and grimly smiled. Then he walked in and out amongst the followers who had accompanied him from Fenagh, and who were the merest handful compared with the crowd pressing upon them. One zealous supporter of Mr Parnell held altercations with several of those whom he singled out as the chief offenders, and encounters were only prevented by the tact and alertness of the police.’

Unable to hold a meeting at the upper end of the village, where they were sandwiched between two groups of belligerent locals, the election party moved their waggonettes further down the street with the RIC and the horse-drawn vehicles then forming a double cordon between the opposing sides.

In his book on the history of Ballon-Rathoe parish, Fr Swayne relates an eyewitness account of Parnell standing on the lower end of the platform in front of EJ Doyle’s shop. It might also be noted that the same author claimed that a young John Brennan (later, the blacksmith in the village) was ‘commissioned’ to make noise during Parnell’s meeting, but there is no information on who did the commissioning.

As the Parnellites attempted to address the crowd, a small group of people came and took up places to listen to the speeches while ‘behind them the uproar became, if anything, more intensified and never for a single instant ceased or flagged.’ The first speaker, Michael Conway – the MP for Leitrim North – rounded on the hecklers, describing them as ‘a mob fortified by porter’ that were degrading politics to an extent that made him blush for his country.

The MP went on to make the curious allegation that the village chapel ‘is desecrated by bawdy inscriptions under the very nose of the parish priest’ and he ended by claiming that ‘we have a certain number of our people who are not yet fit for freedom, but notwithstanding the degrading spectacle of today, we will come to their aid.’ The candidate, Andrew Kettle, spoke of the ‘trifling hostility’ he had met while campaigning in Co Carlow and he regretted that ‘the people of Ballon have not the manliness to give us a hearing.’

Parnell briefly addressed his small group of supporters – ‘few in numbers, they were brave and they were not afraid of being in the minority,’ according to the Times. The Nationalist, on the other hand, maintained that his audience was comprised only of those that had accompanied him from Fenagh. The meeting was then abandoned and the Parnellites left for Carlow, seen on their way by a number of stone-throwing youths, who followed them out of the village. In comparison to the Irish Times, The Nationalist was much more circumspect when describing the rowdy scenes at Ballon, while the local paper noted that the ‘reception was extremely hostile’ and that he was ‘obliged to retreat ignominiously,’ the report underplayed the aggressive antics of the crowd by merely stating that Parnell’s ‘utterances were completely drowned amidst a perfect storm of groans and hooting.’

Four days later, Kettle was defeated in the election and, within three months, Charles Stewart Parnell was dead at the early age of 45. The Carlow by-election was the last election campaign in which he participated and the Ballon meeting was one of his final encounters with the voters of rural Ireland. It is unlikely that many – if indeed any – of the 200,000 mourners that flocked to Glasnevin cemetery for his funeral came from Ballon, but it is also a fact that history has been much kinder – and fairer – to Parnell than were the residents of the same village on that remarkable day in July 1891.

This article was written by John O’Donovan, Kilnock and was first published in the Ballon/Rathoe Chronicle.