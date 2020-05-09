The late May Byrne loved her native Tinryland

By Charlie Keegan

THE community of Tinryland paid a wonderful final tribute to one of its most senior and respected citizens on Monday 27 April, when May Byrne, ‘St Gerard’s’, Ballybar Upper was laid to rest in the local cemetery following her funeral Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland.

May passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday 25 April. She was in her 91st year, being born on 16 May 1929.

The former May Hayden was a native of Kilmeaney, Carlow and the eldest in a family of four. She was daughter of Ned and Ellen (née Gregan) Hayden and is survived by her brothers Fr Eamonn Hayden, St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan and Pat ‘Skipper’ Hayden, Kilmeaney, having been predeceased by her brother Seamus, Kilmeaney. Her father Ned Hayden was an influential figure in developing Tinryland GFC into the force the club became in Carlow football during the 1930s and ’40s.

May Byrne was deeply involved in the community life of Tinryland over a long number of years. Her involvement with the Tinryland guild of the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA) went back all the way to 1949. The scope of her community activity was reflected in the guards of honour which lined the route from the Byrne home to St Joseph’s Church for May’s funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The guards of honour were formed by members of Tinryland ICA, Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies Club and Tinryland GFC as well as the staff of Seamus Byrne Electrical.

Fr Tom Little, PP, Askea-Bennekerry-Tinryland recited prayers in the Byrne home before the removal of May’s remains. He also celebrated her funeral Mass, the numbers at which were restricted by the current health considerations.

At the beginning of Mass, her son Shay welcomed everyone within the church, those socially distancing outside and the many who joined online from the live stream.

Significant symbols of May’s life were brought to the altar at the start of Mass, narrated by Shay. These included a family photo, symbolising her great love of family; the Tinryland ICA cookery book – May was a superb cook, noted for her mouth-watering apple tarts; the keys of her beloved 1997 Opel Corsa; and her rosary beads, reflecting May’s deep faith.

Members of the Byrne and Hayden families undertook the readings, Prayers of the Faithful and bringing forward of the Offertory gifts.

The singing of hymns at Mass was by granddaughter Aideen McLaughlin, accompanied by her brother Conor Byrne.

In a eulogy to his mother, Eamonn Byrne said it was “a sad day for our family as we say goodbye to Ma, who has been a major part of all our lives for so long. Her passing in her 91st year leaves a major void in the extended Byrne and Hayden families”.

Eamonn continued: “Today is also a day of celebration as we remember a great mother, nana and great-grandmother, who had such an important influence on our lives.

“May was a very simple and practical lady who, first and foremost, loved her family.

“Growing up, we might not have had an abundance of material things, but we were always well fed and well dressed. Ma spent hours knitting jumpers and at her cooker, making top-class meals which sustained us. She was an excellent cook and we were never wanting for nourishment – home-cooked meals served with love at the dinner table.”

She was just a teenager when losing her father Ned Hayden following an industrial accident at Carlow sugar factory in February 1947 during one of the coldest winters on record. She had to go out and work then to help the family survive, calling a halt to her formal education, in which she had excelled. Eamonn said his mother spent a short time working in England before returning to Ireland to marry his late dad Paddy Byrne on 2 June 1954.

“When Maureen, Shay and I came along, Ma and Da worked really hard to give us anything we needed, as opposed to anything we wanted.”

He described his mother as “a very devout and spiritual lady, who always believed in the power of prayer when problems arose. The Rosary and the Angelus were taught to us at an early stage. It was a great occasion for the family when her brother Eamonn was ordained a priest for the Kiltegan Missions during Easter 1962. When Fr Eamonn went away to the African missions, we were all a little sad, as the world was a lot bigger back then and places like Africa seemed an eternity away. Ma greatly looked forward to his homecoming every couple of years. Unfortunately, because of the current restrictions, Fr Eamonn cannot be here with us today but is following the Mass from Kiltegan.”

Eamonn recalled that when her children went to secondary school in Carlow, May returned to the workplace, being employed in various shops in the town.

“A light went out in her life in February 1982, when husband Paddy passed away suddenly at the age of 57. People have remarked to me how Ma never really got over Daddy’s sudden passing, but like all strong women of her vintage she got on with life, always keeping busy and never feeling sorry for herself.

“As the family evolved with marriages and births, she embraced her daughters-in-law Anne and Rita, grandchildren Sinead, Aideen, Paddy, Conor, Aoife, Roisin and Shea, and in recent years her great-grandchildren Evie and Louie. It was great that the extended family were able to locate within a stone’s throw of her home.

“We particularly remember Aoife today, who is watching this ceremony from Melbourne, Australia, as is Mam’s cousin Mary Joe, who is watching from Wisconsin, USA.” This was facilitated by Dublin-based Memoriallane.ie.

Eamonn said his mother loved her native place Tinryland and was involved in many of the clubs and organisations in the parish over the years. Organisations like the ICA, of which she was one of the founding members, Tinryland GAA and the athletic club, Senior Citizens and Apostolic Work committees all benefited from her endeavours.

“She instilled in all of us a love of Tinryland, its clubs and its people. She was particularly proud of her role as a eucharistic minister, when the late Fr Peter Dunne invited her to fulfil the position at daily and Sunday Masses.

“Mam had a small, close circle of friends during her life, many who have now gone to their eternal reward. Friends like Kathleen O’Neill, Stacia Townsend, Peggy O’Leary from Cork, Margo Brophy and her two departed sisters-in-law Mary and Audrey Hayden come to mind.

“Other friends and neighbours who were dear to her were Nan Farrell, Patrick O’Neill, Brigid Doyle, Josie Kelly, Oliver Kennedy, Pat Murray, Ger Doody, Bernie and Seán Nagle in Kerry and she was blessed to have such good immediate neighbours from Ballybar Upper and Linkardstown, too numerous to mention. She looked forward to visits from her brother Pat and her late brother Seamus Hayden. She also enjoyed regular visits from her nieces and nephews, her goddaughter, the late Brigid Scully, Ned, Declan, John and Nicola Hayden and their families.

“In recent years, when Ma was not as mobile as before, she was well cared for by a lot of people both inside and outside the family.

“On behalf of myself and the rest of the family, I wish to sincerely thank Maureen for the love and dedication she gave to Mam over the 38 years since Daddy passed away. Maureen and Mam had a very special bond, which was evident in the excellent care she gave to May. Her dedication to Mam over the years ensured that she had a comfortable and loving life at all times in St Gerard’s, where we have enjoyed some lovely family celebrations.”

He went on to thank Shay, Rita and family, his own wife Anne and his own family for all their efforts in making May’s final years as comfortable as possible.

“We were lucky enough to be able to care for her in her own house. A particular mention must go to her two granddaughters Sineád and Roisin for their professional care to Mam during her last few weeks.

“Thanks also to her carers Gina Ovington and Marian Jeaney, whose help and kindness to Mam knew no bounds. We are indebted to their dedicated and loving care shown to her always.

“A word of thanks also must go to Maura from the HSE and Yvonne, Niamh and the team from Bagenalstown Community Health Centre and Kathy Nolan, who all played a part in Ma’s final years, while it would be remiss of me not to forget Dr Gerry Moran and his staff and Morrissey’s Pharmacy, Tullow Street for their professional care and attention at all times.”

Eamonn also extended thanks to Fr Little, who visited May on a regular basis and especially on the day she passed.

“His final visit to her ensured she had a most peaceful passing on Saturday night. We thank him for being with us today for Mam’s funeral Mass, which is being held in unique circumstances.

“The time has now come to say goodbye to Mam. She has been an inspiration to us all. She has showed us the value of love in family, friends, togetherness, faith and community. I hope we can continue her legacy of the good values she instilled in all of us.

“Goodbye, Mam. We will miss you a lot in our lives. Rest in peace.”