Brig Kelly was a much-loved larger-than-life character

By Charlie Keegan

THE community of Bagenalstown and beyond were greatly saddened by the death of Brigid (Brig) Kelly on Thursday 23 May 2019. Following a short illness, Brig, who was born on 25 September 1931, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Ned and her children Helen, Michael and Marjorie.

A beating heart of the community, her granddaughter Jennifer reminisced in her eulogy at Brig’s funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Parish Church about beginning her career in Paul Kehoe’s, before working in the town’s post office for 21 years. The post office was her favourite place to work and Brig would often speak about the fun times and of the good and cherished friends she made there. Brig was such a hard worker and along with Ned the couple provided a comfortable life for themselves and their children.

Jennifer stated: “We would often speak of the great dinners and presents we would receive from Mammy/Nanny.”

Continuing, Jennifer said the former Brig Lillis was married to Ned Kelly for 59 years, the couple having courted for ten years before their marriage. In August 1965 they moved to Pairc Mhuire and this was certainly home for them both.

“This was where family, friends and neighbours were welcome to call at any time for a cup of tea, a chat and a good laugh with the cheeky grin and hearty laugh of Brig.” The support of those neighbours and friends was shown to Brig and the family during her short illness; and after her passing it didn’t go unnoticed.

Brig really showed her strong faith and trust in God during her illness and that faith really shone through when faced with the struggles of life, as the priest reiterated at the celebration of her life: “She even prayed for Ned to win a turkey for Christmas in the darts, and that prayer came true – they ate like kings.”

Jennifer said that Brig travelled to Lourdes with the parish pilgrimage on more than 20 occasions. She was a member of the local Lourdes Fund Committee and this was her favourite destination. As part of the community in Bagenalstown, she was a member of the senior citizens group and organised many great outings.

Jennifer continued: “When we speak of a grandmother’s love, we (family) can relate to it, but others cannot even understand the love that Brig had for her three grandchildren, but equally the love they had for her. The bond they had was something special and some people may not understand that she was their confidante, someone who would cry and laugh with them. It was their honour to be part of her life – myself, the eldest grandchild and only girl; Paul, the favourite, and everyone must leave him alone; and Jed, the youngest and cutest – ‘her best chap’, as she would say.”

In recent years, Brig would always look forward to buying a new outfit to go out with the ladies and enjoy Christmas dinner with her good friends and neighbours from the street.

“This was the highlight of her year; she would always be last to leave, even though she was the oldest and never took a drink,” said Jennifer, who described Brig as larger than life, a pillar of the community and someone who is very missed from Pairc Mhuire and from Bagenalstown. She referred to the stories that were told and the laughter that was had with her.

“If we heard it once, we heard said a million times (from townspeople): ‘Brig was like a mother to me’ and the ‘town is mourning for her’. We have been honoured to hear all the stories and kind words from everyone.”

Brig was predeceased by her father Mickie, mother Gretta and sister Nancy. She is survived by her sister Elizabeth and brother Neddy.

Brig’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Declan Thomson, CC, Bagenalstown, who provided great support and showed great kindness to her and to the Kelly family.