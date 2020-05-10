Carlow students insist ‘you are not alone’

By Suzanne Pender

Two Carlow students, who are members of the Young SVP programme in the South East, were so concerned at the level of stress and anxiety among their peers during the Covid-19 restrictions that they contributed to a beautiful musical video to drive home the message that young people are not alone.

The video is intended to offer support for those students all over the country who are feeling down, worried or anxious and encourages them to talk about their anxieties and that help is on hand for them.

The Carlow students singing on the video are Aaron Smith and Katie Williams, both students at Presentation College, Carlow. The project was supported by over 100 Young SVP students from around the country who feature in the video with ‘You are not alone’ signs.

The video which can be viewed at https://www.svp.ie/youarenotalone ends with an encouragement to call Pieta House or The Samaritans if you need help.

Debbie O’Halloran, SVP Youth Development Officer in the South East said that these TY and 5th Year students from schools in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford were so aware of the impact on mental health that they agreed without hesitation to sing together on this video.

The Young SVP Programme is a youth development programme designed for use in school/youth groups. The programme focuses on social action within the ethos and mission of SVP. Young people are offered opportunities to learn about SVP, Social Justice and how to engage in social action in a positive meaningful way.

The SVP National Youth Development officer Becca Gallagher said that this initiative #youarenotalone is a perfect example of the level of concern for others that is engendered in the Young SVP Programme.