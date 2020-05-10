Illegal dumping problem escalates

By Suzanne Pender

THE problem of illegal dumping appears to have escalated enormously during the Covid-19 pandemic, with rural areas across the county falling victim.

The latest incidents occurred at Kill Cross, Tullow and De Lacey Abbey in Rathvilly, where bags of domestic refuse was unscrupulously dumped and left as an ugly eyesore.

“It’s a despicable act,” said cllr John Pender.

“It’s awful that the council staff now have to go and clean up after other people, particularly at this time, when resources and stretched and there are so many other things our environmental patrol officers could be doing,” said cllr John Pender.

The rubbish at Kill Cross, located on the main Carlow to Hacketstown Road, was dumped at a Carlow County Council depot, which is used for storing road material.

Cllr Pender asked members of the public to remain vigilant to this illegal activity and to contact the council or local gardaí if they observe illegal dumping or are approached by unregistered waste collectors.

Last month, the council’s environmental patrol officer James Lakes urged members of the Carlow public to “cop on” and stop turning our countryside into a dumping ground.

“Our workload has changed dramatically over recent weeks. There are lots of things to be done, as well as keeping up on what we normally do, so illegal dumping is not something we need to be dealing with as this time,” said Mr Lakes.