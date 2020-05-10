Looking the part as you get fit

Stylist and Nationalist columnist Edel Jackson takes her weekly look at your fashion dilemmas

Dear Style Counsel,

I’m 32 years of age and since I have been at home all the time since lockdown I have begun to do a daily workout at 11am each day on Facebook. The problem is that I have very little in the way of exercise gear and I have no sports bra (and I am very curvy) and no proper runners. I have no idea how to get even a few pieces to see me through as there seems to be no sign of the lockdown lifting. Please help!

I do a bootcamp every morning at 11am as well – Paulie’s Bootcamp – I presume that is the one that you are doing too. You are using this time wisely to keep yourself in a positive mindset and also getting more physically fit. Paul Ward is doing great work for Carlow with his free bootcamp. I personally find it comforting to know that at least 60 people each morning are suffering along with me!

I would definitely recommend getting a few core pieces. Let’s start with proper runners: to prevent injury, this is absolutely essential so I would recommend messaging Jason in JF Sports (you will find their page on Facebook). Jason sorted me with a pair of runners about three or four years ago when I was getting injury upon injury. I moved from one major sports brand to another and even ended up getting one of the cheapest models in the range as it happened to suit me the best. I have never bought any other type of running shoes since.

A sports bra is another essential investment. I spoke to Maria in MarieSue Lingerie (see their Facebook page or their website www.mariesuelingerie.ie) and she told me that they are talking women through sizing themselves every single day and sending many, many sports bras to customers since the lockdown started. It seems you’re not the only one to take up exercise! MarieSue Lingerie have some great info on their website about fitting yourself correctly for sports bras (they also have some fabulous and very supportive swimwear that you should check out for the summer months).

Finally, I turned to Intersport Elverys (there’s a branch on Tullow St, Carlow) for some very reasonable kit. I love the Nike Pro leggings that come in at €40. Nike and Under Armour also have some higher-waisted leggings, if that is something you would prefer. All leggings need to be bootcamp tested to make sure they stay up so only ever buy one pair at a time of a particular legging in order to test it out. Intersport Elverys also has some really reasonably-priced tops from between €18 to €24 and I also found some fleecy Regatta half zips for just under €18. It’s definitely worth having a browse on the store’s website.

I hope that helps you find the pieces that you will need to move on with your bootcamp each day!