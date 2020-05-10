Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Tom (Tex) Mooney, Bourlum Wood, Green Road, Carlow Town, Carlow and Skryne, Meath (former editor of The Nationalist) who died on 9 May at St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother Raymond. Beloved husband of Ann and much-loved father of Tommy, Peter and Douglas. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brother Gabriel (USA), daughters-in-law Fran and Laura, adored grandchildren Zazie, Noah, Áine and Erin, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cathedral Parish website (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) on Tuesday morning at 10am after which Tom will be laid to rest in his native Co Meath.

The death has taken place of Tom Flinter, Ballyraggan, Rathvilly, Carlow on 10 May peacefully in the loving care of all at Baltinglass Hospital; Beloved father of the late Paul. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Tommy, PJ, Martin, Paddy and Dermot, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tom rest in peace. Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. Tom’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ on Tuesday at 12 noon. The Flinter family wish to thank Dr Carolan, Dr Clerkin and the staff of Naas General and Baltinglass Hospital for the care shown to Tom during the past few months. A memorial Mass for Tom will be held at a later date.