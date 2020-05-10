Sunday’s Covid-19 figures

There are now 139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Co Carlow according to figures released on Sunday. That represents an increase of three on Saturday’s figure and a rise of 13 in the last seven days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been informed that a total of 12 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,458 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Sunday 10 May the HPSC has been notified of 236 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 22,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

