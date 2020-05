A man and a woman have been arrested after the discovery of a gun and ammunition on Liffey Street in Dublin.

GardaĆ­ intervened in a row between a number of people and spotted a man throwing an object into a nearby bin.

The firearm and ammunition were discovered in the bin – a man in his 30s and a women in her 20s were then arrested at the scene.

Both are being held at Store Street Garda Station.