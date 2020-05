Two women have been arrested after a man was injured in a suspected stabbing in Clonard, Co.Wexford shortly after 1am this morning.

The man is his 40s was taken to Wexford General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two women in their 30s were arrested at the scene and are being held at Wexford Garda Station.

GardaĆ­ are also appealing for witnesses to contact them.