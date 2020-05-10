What happens when you have a chemical skin peel?

The Nationalist’s beauty correspondent Sara Ashmore-Kehoe had a chemical skin peel – and loved it!

I WAS delighted to be invited along to Elm Beauty in Tullow back in January to have a Skinceuticals skin peel before the onset of Covid-19.

The words chemical and peel may sound scary, but this FDA treatment gives you a radiant, fresh face of skin. Chemical peels apply a chemical solution to the skin to smooth out the texture. It can be used to treat many skin issues like acne, fine lines, wrinkles and pigmentation. It is a chemical exfoliation, which allows your skin to shed the top layer to reveal healthier, brighter skin.

Skinceuticals is a medical-grade skincare brand that is made in the USA.

Before my treatment, I had a skin scope LED, which is a skincare diagnostic tool. It reveals underlying skin concerns before they reach the surface of the skin. Some skin conditions are visible in everyday light, while some are only visible under UV light, which highlights sub-surface damage. In short, LED-UV is a device that illuminates skin imperfections caused by environmental factors.

I had a skin scope done a few years ago. The results weren’t pretty and the scanner didn’t hold back this time either. Let’s just say that I will be stocking up on sunscreen!

I then had a Skinceuticals gel peel, which is a mild, cosmetic-grade AHA peel that gently exfoliates dead skin cells while increasing moisture levels. It is a 20% glycolic and 10% lactic acid peel so it is classed as a mild, superficial peel, ideal for first-time users of peels.

It is ideal skin prep prior to more invasive peels. It is ideal for photo-damaged skin, rough texturised, dry and ageing skin.

My therapist Nicola started by cleansing my skin before applying the peel. Once the peel was applied and begins drying, it started to tingle, which is completely normal for skin peels. The severity of this will depend on the type of peel that you are having. I only experienced a very slight tingling sensation. The whole process took around an hour. My skin definitely looked better straight after the peel and had a lovely glow for a few days. You can experience skin peeling, but this will depend on the strength of the peel. I didn’t experience any peeling.

For maximum results, Nicola recommended a course of four to six treatments, spaced one to two weeks apart. She also recommended homecare products to enhance the results of the peel. I believe that a dual approach to treating skin concerns is the best way. Combing both professional treatments with advanced homecare is the best way to treat your skin concerns. Hopefully, salon and clinics will have customers flowing through their doors again very soon and we can all have radiant and glowing skin.

You can go to www.elmbeauty.ie for more information.

SARAS’S TOP TEN LIPSTICKS

If there’s one thing the beauty world can agree on, it’s that a red lip will make you feel sassy and sexy. Here is a round-up of my top-ten favourite red lipsticks.

1) Chanel Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in 99 Pirate

2) Revlon Super Lustrous Cream Lipstick in Fire and Ice

3) Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Lips Liquid Lipstick in Screen Siren/Ruby Red

4) Giorgio Armani Beauty Ecstasy Shine Lipstick in 401 Hot

5) Shiseido VisionAiry Gel Lipstick in Ginza Red

6) MAC Cosmetics Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo

7) Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Beso

8) Maybelline New York Colour Sensational Made for All Lipstick in Ruby for Me

9) Lancome Lipstick Absolu Rouge Drama Matte Tapis Rouge

10) Rimmel London Lasting Finish by Kate Moss in 01