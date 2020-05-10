What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received three planning applications in the last seven days. No planning applications were decided up on in the same period

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Bagenalstown

Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre wishes to provide for a 48 sq metre building used as a childcare facility at Gleann Na Bearu, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown

Royal Oak Distillery wishes to provide a new plant and equipment to include new water cooling system at Clorusk Lower, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown

Carlow

Tom Begley wishes to provide an extension to side of existing house to include bedroom, bathroom at Hanover, Carlow