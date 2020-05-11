Community Champion Paula focusing on helping the elderly and vulnerable

THE county has a new service to ensure no elderly or vulnerable person is left behind during the current crisis. Paula Hughes has been appointed as a ‘Community Champion’ during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Carlow woman is focused on providing information and support for elderly people and those who are vulnerable to the coronavirus.

If you need support and don’t have a family member or neighbour to call on, people are urged to get in touch. “It’s for people who may slip through the cracks,” she said.

Additionally, if family or friends are concerned about someone, please get in touch and Paula will try to connect them with local supports. It was one such contact from a concerned neighbour that recently led Paula to help an elderly couple have a video call with their special-needs daughter, who is in a care home.

“I want to get more little champions in the county to make sure that everyone is keeping a lookout,” she said.

Paula is regularly briefed by various agencies of supports and information in relation to a variety of topics, from the Money Advisory Bureau Services (MABS) to domestic violence. She is also that listening ear over the phone.

Paula lauded the excellent level of community spirit in Carlow and noted that many people are being checked on by neighbours and friends. “It’s another support to ensure people are not left behind. If it helps just one person, I’d be happy.”

Paula, who lives just outside Carlow town, is the Tus supervisor for the Carlow Community Development Partnership. The Community Champion is also working in tandem with the county’s Covid-19 helpline (1800 814300). To contact Paula, phone 087 0439172 or email C19@carlowdevelopment.ie.