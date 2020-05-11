Carlow gardaí seize drugs worth almost €10k

GARDAÍ netted nearly €10,000 in drugs following a series of searches over the weekend.

They seized cannabis worth €4,800 along with paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs at a house in Carlow on Friday night. A 21-year-old man was arrested.

Cocaine valued at €4,000 and a small amount of cannabis was seized following another warranted search of a property in Graiguecullen. Another search at a house, also in Graiguecullen, on the same day resulted in the seizure of €750 worth of cannabis. Investigations are ongoing into the cases.

Separately, gardaí in Carlow received a report of a fight in The Laurels involving a large group on Saturday night shortly after 11pm. When the gardaí arrived at the scene, the group had dispersed. However, the back windscreen of a red Audi had been smashed, along with the front sitting room window of the car owner’s house. Carlow gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact 059 9136620 with any information.

Gardaí are also investigating a break-in at a house in John Sweeney Park, Carlow between 1pm and 10.30pm on Saturday 9 May. The house was entered by the back door and cash was taken from a bedside locker. Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area on Saturday is asked to contact the gardaí in Carlow.

Finally, local gardaí are investigating the theft of a black plastic trough from land in Rutland, Bennekerry. The theft is thought to have occurred between 8am on Friday 7 May and 8pm on Sunday 10 May.