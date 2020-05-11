Former Nationalist editor Tom Mooney passes away

By Charlie Keegan

TOM (Tex) Mooney, Bourlum Wood, Green Road, Carlow, whose death occurred on Saturday 9 May at St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar was former editor of The Nationalist & Leinster Times.

Tom, who would have celebrated his 72nd birthday on 7 July, was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour in March of this year and had been hospitalised for three weeks before his passing.

A native of Skryne, Co Meath, he attended Rathfeigh National School, Co Meath, where his mother was principal, before undertaking his secondary schooling at St Finian’s, Mullingar.

He attended UCD at third level, where he began his career in journalism as university correspondent for the Irish Press. Upon graduation, he worked as a sub-editor in the Irish Press and subsequently the Meath Chronicle newspaper in Navan, taking up the position of sports editor and assistant editor with the Chronicle, the premier provincial paper serving the Royal County.

In 1988 he came to Carlow as editor of The Nationalist, serving in the position for some ten years.

An upstanding man of strong principle, Tom was a conservative Catholic. A man of deep faith, his editorial stances on issues such as divorce and abortion were firmly on the side of Church’s teachings. He was particularly insistent on a fair and balanced reporting of all court cases.

He was meticulous and demanding in his position at the editorial head of The Nationalist, being conscious of the need to maintain the very high journalistic standards and traditions of the paper set by his predecessors in the Carlow editorial chair.

Tom was involved in a number of causes and voluntary bodies in the Carlow area. In that regard he gave long and dedicated service to The Monastery, the St Vincent de Paul hostel on Old Dublin Road, Meals on Wheels and the Syrian community. He served as chairperson of various voluntary bodies including Tintéan, Ceatharloch (also founder), Carlow First Responders and Bourlum Wood Residents Association.

He also sought improvements to aspects of the local environment and once Tom came on board his commitment was total.

Tom also campaigned through his Nationalist editorials for inter-party unity within the county’s electorate in voting for Carlow candidates at general election time, seeking to redress the political imbalance with constituency neighbours, Kilkenny.

He left The Nationalist to work in Dublin with Ireland on Sunday in the late 1990s and subsequently went to the Irish Mail on Sunday, being employed as chief sub-editor and associate editor.

He sustained a life-threatening injury in a Dublin car park in August 2003 and, following a long period of recuperation, carried the legacy of the accident for the remainder of his life through the severe and permanent chronic fatigue he suffered, which ultimately forced his retirement from journalism.

A dedicated GAA man, he played Gaelic football for Skryne, lining out at wing-half forward. He followed the Meath footballers with great fervour and was cousin of the outstanding Royal County football star Trevor Giles, winner of All-Ireland SFC medals in 1996 and ’99, having won an All-Ireland minor title with the Royals in 1992.

In Carlow, throughout the 1990s, Tom had great success coaching Éire Óg at under age level from Under 8s to the minor grade, coaching many future Carlow senior footballers. He also followed the fortunes of the county team and wrote colour pieces on Carlow senior football games.

He was married to Ann, from Trim, and the couple had three sons – Tommy, Peter and Douglas.

Tom was a dedicated family man and his passing leaves a huge chasm in the lives of his wife Ann, their sons and extended family.

Tom’s funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Assumption, where he worshipped during his time in Carlow. He was a daily Mass-goer and a reader at Mass.

Tom’s funeral Mass can be viewed tomorrow morning (Tuesday) at 10am on the live cathedral website.

Following Mass, he will be laid to rest in Rathfeigh Cemetery near Tara, Co Meath.

Tom is mourned by his wife Ann, sons Tommy (Saudi Arabia), Peter (Shanghai) and Douglas (Bath, England), by his brother Gabriel (USA), daughters-in-law Fran and Laura, his adored grandchildren Zazie, Noah, Áine and Erin, nephews, nieces and his circle of friends in Carlow and Meath. Tom was predeceased by his brother Raymond.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.