Kavanaghs gather for Paddy’s special 93rd birthday bash

By Suzanne Pender

IT WAS a birthday like no other for a hale and hearty Paddy Kavanagh as he celebrated his 93rd birthday last Wednesday with a socially distanced garden party alongside his wife Madge and most of his immediate family.

At his home, ‘Shalom’, Kilkenny Road, Carlow, Paddy was joined by his son John, daughters Tricia and Clare and grandchildren Rachel, David, Aoife and Orla.

Daughter-in-law Cynthia and son-in-law Donal also joined the celebrations on Wednesday 6 May.

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, Paddy’s eldest daughter Annette, her husband Lloyd and their sons Ethan and Eoin could not attend the outdoor celebrations but wished Paddy well by phone.

Normally the family gather for a meal each year to celebrate Paddy’s birthday, but this year changed all that and the Kavanaghs are looking for many more to come.

They describe Paddy as “one of life’s true gentlemen – kind and gentle”.

Paddy, a traditional fiddle player, is enjoying these cocooning days by listening to and playing traditional Irish music and being spoilt by Madge, to whom he has been married for 58 years.

Paddy and Madge would like to thank everyone – their family, kind neighbours, and many friends who wished Paddy a happy birthday.