Local organisations share in €1m donation

By Suzanne Pender

Ten organisations from the Carlow area are part of the Intel 2019 Matching Grant Scheme and will receive funding to the total of €29,630.

The Intel Involved Matching Grant Program encourages Intel employees to engage in outreach and volunteerism in their communities by supporting employees’ giving their time and talent to qualified non–profits organisations and schools.

For every hour that is volunteered by an Intel employee, a donation or “match” of $10 is paid from the Intel Foundation directly to the organisation.

The Carlow organisations to receive funding this time are Clonegal National School, County Carlow Football Club, Killeshin FC, Myshall Camogie Club, Palatine GAA Club, Rathvilly Juvenile GAA Club, Setanta GAA Ceatharlach, Slaney Rovers AFC, St Patrick’s National School and Tullow RFC.

In 2019 Intel employees volunteered just over 112,000 hours that were eligible to be matched through this initiative resulting in a payout of €1,026,895 ($1,129,360) for 278 recipient organisations who are spread across 23 different counties.

The Matching Grant initiative first began in 2008 and this year is the first time ever that the program will see more than €1 million donated to organisations in Ireland.