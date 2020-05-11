Man arrested following seizure of €33k of cocaine in Dundalk

A man has been arrested after a drug seizure in County Louth yesterday.
On Sunday evening, gardaí stopped and searched a man in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk.
During the course of the search, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000.
The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.
During a number of follow-up searches in relation to this incident, gardaí seized a further quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,500.
The man has since been charged and will appear at Ardee District Court this morning.