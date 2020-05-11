  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested following seizure of €33k of cocaine in Dundalk

Man arrested following seizure of €33k of cocaine in Dundalk

Monday, May 11, 2020

A man has been arrested after a drug seizure in County Louth yesterday.

On Sunday evening, gardaí stopped and searched a man in the Muirhevnamore area of Dundalk.

During the course of the search, gardaí recovered suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2,000.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

During a number of follow-up searches in relation to this incident, gardaí seized a further quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €31,500.

The man has since been charged and will appear at Ardee District Court this morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Dublin city records lowest number of families in emergency accommodation since 2016

Monday, 11/05/20 - 12:30pm

Leaving Cert cancellation was ‘right decision at right time’, says President of Maynooth

Monday, 11/05/20 - 12:00pm

Calls for direct provision centre in Cahersiveen to be closed

Monday, 11/05/20 - 11:30am