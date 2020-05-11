Monday’s Covid-19 figures

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Carlow increased to 142 on Monday. This represented a rise of two on the previous figure. Nationally, there were 139 new cases recorded.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Carlow is, along with Kilkenny, the highest in the south east. There are 244 cases per 100,000 people in Carlow ahead of Wexford and Waterford which have 132 and 123 cases per 100,000 people respectively. Kilkenny has a figure of 279 cases per 100,000. The Carlow rate is far below that of its neighbouring counties of Laois (291), Wicklow (451) and Kildare (595).

Today, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed that a total of 15 people with Covid-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,467 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Monday 11 May, there is now a total of 23,135 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Saturday 9 May (22,894 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

2,998 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 383 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,834 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,175 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,331 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,232 cases (5%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we approach May 18th, the next date highlighted in the government’s roadmap, we continue to monitor key parameters associated with Covid-19. These include the number of new cases, numbers admitted to hospital and currently in ICU and the number of deaths.

“While 43% of the population believe the worst of this pandemic is behind us, the virus is still circulating, the risk is still there in our communities. The health service will continue to prepare and respond to the virus, the public are asked to stay the course and keep up the progress we have made.”