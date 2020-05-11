Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Sarah (Dodie) Stout (née Doyle) of Sandhills, Carlow Town and Rialto, Dublin in 10 May in the wonderful care of all the staff of TLC Nursing Home, Citywest, Beloved wife of William and loving mother of Jackie, Dean, Karl, Joanne and Suzanne. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughter-in-law Aisling, son-in-law Robbie, grandchildren Megan, Caoimhe, Nathan and Fionn, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Sarah rest in peace. In line with Government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will take place. A memorial service will be held for Sarah at a later date when the restrictions have been lifted. Family flowers only please.

The death has taken place of Anne O’Connor (née O’Hara) of Dromtrasna, Abbeyfeale, Limerick and formerly Myshall, Carlow who died peacefully on Sunday 10 May in the care of the matron, nurses and staff at Killeline Nursing Home, Newcastle West. Anne is very sadly missed by her husband Diarmuid, brother John (Carlow), sisters Marie (Wexford), Josie (Runcorn) and Katie (Florida), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Anne was predeceased by her sister Christina (Carlow). Rest in peace. Requiem Mass for Anne will take place in The Church of The Assumption, Mountcollins followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral will be private. You may send your condolences by email to harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com. The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Anne’s life at a later stage.