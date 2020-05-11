Students warned not to approach teachers

By Elizabeth Lee

STUDENTS were warned yesterday, in no uncertain terms, not to approach their teachers and try to influence what leaving certs grades they’ll be awarded.

Leaving cert students and their teachers attended virtual assemblies yesterday (Monday) morning, after the Department of Education announced that the leaving cert exam had been cancelled late last week and that grades would instead be awarded through a system of calculated assessment. The move sent shock waves among the students, who’ve been studying at home since the schools locked down on 12 March.

“The students were completely blindsided by the news on Thursday. Though there had been mutterings about the department cancelling the exams, they were still shocked,” one teacher told The Nationalist.

“We had an online assembly this morning, Monday, and it was made abundantly clear to them not to approach teachers about their grades in any way. We’ve been told that if a student or parent does make an approach or an attempt to lobby us, then we should report it to our principal, who will then inform the Department of Education. In turn, we were told not to engage in any with the students.”

The system of grading the students’ work is based on performance and class input throughout the two-year leaving cert programme, with house exams and the mock leaving cert playing a significant role in the final grades. It also involves three layers of appraisal, and while the two main secondary teachers’ unions have accepted it, many finer details need to be clarified.

Liz Farrell, vice-president elect of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland, said that the union would also “require safeguards to ensure that the professional integrity of teachers is protected”.

Teachers were keen to acknowledge how well the class of 2020 have endured the trials and tribulations imposed on them by the global pandemic.

“The class of 2020 have shown great resilience and patience with this process all along. Indeed, they are the same cohort of students that were in the storm of a union/government dispute on junior cycle reform,” said Deaglan Ó Laochra, an English teacher in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach. “For the class of 2020, the stress of the leaving cert in itself is now over. For teachers, it has just begun.

Apart from enlightening the students about the new grading systems, key leaving cert teachers and their school principals used yesterday’s assembly to bid the class of 2020 goodbye.

“No-one could have predicted that their last assembly would be like this, so we wanted to make it special,” said Vanessa Byrne, head teacher of the leaving cert class in Presentation College, Carlow.

“It was an emotional time for us. We’re holding virtual awards for them and Bishop Nulty announced a graduation Mass for them on Thursday 21 May. It’s not easy for the students, their families or our staff, but we’ve got to look at the bigger picture. We’ve done everything possible to make it easier for them.”

Among the students themselves, there’s an overall sense of relief that a final decision has been made and they can finally put their books away.

“Our lives are no longer on pause; we can now look forward to the future instead of worrying about it,” said Leah Byrne from Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown, while Hannah Doyle from Tullow Community School wrapped it up succinctly with “for something so life-consuming to just vanish overnight is surreal, but I can’t wait to see what the next chapter has in store for me”.