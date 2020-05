Two women arrested in connection with a serious assault on a man in County Wexford have been released without charge.

The man in his 40s was discovered with apparent stab wounds at a residence in Clonard at around 1.10am on Sunday morning.

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two women in their 30s were arrested at the scene and have since been released without charge.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.