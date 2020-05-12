A virtual farewell to the class of 2020

Liah Byrne

On-line school assemblies were held for leaving cert students yesterday, Monday, to bid their teachers goodbye and to get their advice after the leaving cert was cancelled.

Teachers were keen to acknowledge how well the class of 2020 have endured the trials and tribulations imposed on them by the global pandemic.

“The class of 2020 have shown great resilience and patience with this process all along. Indeed, they are the same cohort of students that were in the storm of a union/government dispute on junior cycle reform,” said Deaglan Ó Laochra, an English teacher in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach. “For the class of 2020, the stress of the leaving cert in itself is now over.”

Students across the county give their reaction to the news that the leaving cert was cancelled and that calculated grades would be used to determine their leaving cert points instead.

David Orbinski

“This has given us the one thing we have needed most: clarity. Our lives are no longer on pause, we can now look forward to the future instead of worrying about it,” said Liah Byrne from Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown while David Orbinski from Tullow Community School felt relief that the exams were called off.

Hannah Lee

Hannah Lee from St Leo’s College, Carlow, regretted that her class didn’t have the usual rites of passage such as spending the last few, special days in school, sitting the leaving cert or attending her graduation ceremony. Still, she’s determined to see the bright side of things, too.

Ben Dowling

“We don’t have the same leaving cert environment that others had before us. That was all taken away from us. That’s sad, but we’ll have our debs when mass gatherings are allowed,” Hannah said while Ben Dowling from Tullow CS expressed similar sentiments.

“This has been the biggest downfall for me emotionally. I feel like I didn’t get the chance to give all my friends and teachers a proper goodbye and a thank you for being there for me these past six years,” Ben admitted.

Aisling Tooher

“We don’t have a graduation ceremony scheduled at this point, but I hope we can make arrangements to have one on a later date, possibly outdoors so we can finally have the closure that we all want,” Aisling Tooher, his classmate added.

Hannah Doyle

Hannah Doyle, also from Tullow, felt somewhat shell-shocked when the exams were pulled. “The leaving cert was always sitting in the back of my mind. It was my first thought when I woke up and my last thought going to bed. For something so all-consuming to just vanish overnight is surreal, but I can’t wait to see what the next chapter has in store for me.”