Electric Picnic cancelled

By Joe Barrett

The promoters of this year’s Electric Picnic yesterday evening announced that the event in Stradbally has been cancelled.

In a statement they said: “cancelling our festival has become unavoidable, and we fully support the Irish government’s ongoing measures to help fight the spread of Covid-19 and protect lives at this time.

“Whilst the entire Electric Picnic team are terribly disappointed, we have a responsibility to all our fans, artists, crews, suppliers, sponsors, partners and our entire Electric Picnic family including the wonderful people of Stradbally who have welcomed us into their community each year.

“We would like to thank each and every one of them for their fantastic support and outstanding contribution towards making the festival such an amazing event and look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2021 for lots more fun, music, extravagance and magical moments.”

The statement added: “Your ticket refund is available from Ticketmaster or other original point of purchase. Please contact them over the next 30 days. If you prefer, for ease, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year; you don’t have to do anything.”

For more information on this please email enquiries@festivalrepublic.com and we will do all we can to assist.

“Finally, we encourage everyone to continue supporting our emergency services, who provide invaluable support and assistance at all our events and we again express our gratitude, admiration and thanks for their dedication and professionalism which is proving so vital at this time.”

For now, keep safe, keep healthy and look after each other.

Your EP team x