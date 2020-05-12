Four officers injured after cross-border pursuit

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Four PSNI officers have been injured after a cross-border pursuit in Derry and Donegal last night.

Just before 9pm, a silver Audi was spotted driving dangerously towards the Culmore Road area of Derry.

The car crossed the border into Donegal before travelling back into the North, where officers ordered it to stop.

It failed to do so and crashed into two police vehicles during a pursuit, leading to four officers suffering minor injuries.

The car eventually stopped in the Bracken Park area of Derry and the driver made off on foot.

