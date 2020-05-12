Carlow library team roll out book delivery service

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Libray Staff Fiona O’Toole and John Patton getting the ‘Bags of Books’ prepared

A NEW idea aims to help people during Covid-19 in need … of a good read.

Carlow County Council and the Carlow County Council Community Response Forum have launched ‘The Bag of Books’ initiative for people who are cocooning around the county who require library books.

It will provide a solution for many who are who are running out of reading material and longing for print rather than online books. Staff at Carlow County Library Service have been working hard behind the scenes to safely provide a limited lending service in conjunction with the response forum.

‘The Bags of Books’ initiative will initially be offered to older people who are cocooning at home. Library staff will make every effort within current constraints to locate specific requests and more general stock selections will be available. When ready, your ‘Bag of Books’ can be collected at an arranged time or delivered to your home, if required, with the assistance of the Community Response Forum.

Bags of books ready for collection or delivery

“Our aim is to provide access to our libraries in a different way,” explained county librarian John Shortall. “We know that people are missing their library visits and hope that this service will help people stay connected. Over the coming months we hope to extend services for other borrowers, including children and families, as resources and public safety guidelines allow.”

To make your request, please contact the community call helpline on freephone 1800 814300, where an operator will take your details and a library staff member will then contact you to make delivery arrangements. The helpline is open to take your call from 8am to 8pm seven days, while email requests can also be emailed to covidsupport@carlowcoco.ie.

 

