Man arrested in connection with €137k drug seizure in Co Westmeath

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with an investigation where gardaí seized around €137,000 worth of illegal drugs after a search of a car and a house in Co Westmeath.

The seizure occurred yesterday.

“Gardaí stopped and searched a car in the Green Road area of Mullingar, Co. Westmeath,” a spokesperson for the force explained.

After an initial search gardaí seized an estimated €2,600 of cannabis.

“A follow-up search was carried out at a house in the Ashe Road area of Mullingar. Gardaí seized a large quantity of suspected Amphetamines with an estimated value of €135,000 (pending analysis),” the spokesperson added.

The man has been arrested and is currently detained at Mullingar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

