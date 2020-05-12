Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Dowling, Quinnagh, Green Road, Carlow town on 12 May (suddenly) at his home. Beloved husband of Kathleen and much-loved dad of Geraldine, Paul, Lisa and Emma. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, son, daughters, mother Mary, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Vanessa, grandson Harry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Pat rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral Mass and cremation will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website –  www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 11am on Thursday morning.

