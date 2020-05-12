Two couples get barring orders against their sons

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

PARENTS sought court protection from their children at a sitting of Carlow District Court last week. Two couples separately applied for interim barring orders against their sons to remove them from the family home. The applications were ***ex parte*** so only the couples were present in court. The proceedings were held ‘in camera’ so identities cannot be published.

In one case, Judge Geraldine Carthy heard there was a fear that a son would kill his father after he had hit him. Judge Carthy asked why the grown son would not leave the home. “To torment us,” said his father.

In the second case, the father outlined to the judge that there had been long-standing and recurring issues with his son, who had mental health issues. Judge Carthy granted interim barring orders in both cases.

