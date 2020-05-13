Age-friendly newsletter  

By Elizabeth Lee

AGE Friendly Ireland, the national co-ordinator for the 31 local authority-led Age Friendly Programmes, is producing a daily newsletter, which includes an essential guide to services and initiatives supporting older people in Ireland during Covid-19. It is a quick-glance daily update on everything that is going on around the country, along with a list of essential telephone numbers

The emphasis on the newsletter is on the positive, and the topics covered range from quilt making to changes in service provision.

Age Friendly Ireland is well positioned to quickly pick up on accurate information from all over the country, which will be posted daily on the Age Friendly Ireland website www.agefriendlyireland.ie

Ireland was recently recognised by the World Health Organisation as the first country in the world where all local authority areas are committed to fully supporting age-friendly practices.

The national Age Friendly Ireland Programme, hosted in all 31 local authority areas, prepares for the ageing of the population by focusing on environmental, economic and social factors which influence the health and wellbeing of the ageing population. The aim is to equip these communities to become great places to live in for people of all ages.