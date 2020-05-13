Bagenalstown man is missing

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Joseph Savage, 32 years, who is missing from the Bagenalstown area since Monday.

Joseph is described as being approximately 5’10”, with short fair hair and of stocky build with blue to green eyes. When last seen he was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Joseph’s family and gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact the gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11.

