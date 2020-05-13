Colette will be remembered for her kind, caring nature

By Charlie Keegan

THERE was a profound sense of loss along the Carlow/Laois border area at news of the death at Whitfield Hospital, Waterford on Holy Thursday 9 April of Colette Bolton, Lower Rossmore, Carlow.

Colette was diagnosed with cancer in March and was treated in University Hospital Waterford before being transferred to Whitfield.

Born on 6 March 1962, Colette was daughter of the late Jack and Kitty (née Dowling) Kelly, Lower Rossmore.

Colette was well known and extremely popular within the Carlow business sector. She began her working career with Byrne’s Electrical in Burrin Street. After a few years she went to work for ATR, the television rental concern in Haddens Shopping Centre. Colette spent some 20 years with ATR.

She was employed for the final 17 years of her working life at the Health Centre in Tullow Street, where she had a tremendous working relationship with the owner Winifred Rochford.

On 25 June 1986, Colette married Liam Bolton from Springhill, Carlow in the Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin. They were a very united couple and Colette’s passing has left an enormous void in the life of Liam.

Colette will be remembered with great affection for her kind, caring nature. She loved her husband, her brother Martin, sister Margaret, her nephews, nieces and extended family. She would always remember birthdays and important milestones in the lives of family members.

The number of messages of condolence placed on social media testified to the popularity enjoyed by Colette Bolton; the words ‘caring’ and ‘thoughtful’ being attributed to Colette by many of the sympathisers.

Liam and Colette enjoyed a number of foreign holidays, their favourite destinations for sun holidays being Portugal and Lanzarote.

Colette was a devotee of music and dancing – set and social dancing – being an eye-catcher when she took to the floor.

A spiritual woman, Colette and Liam had visited the Holy Land in 1991 and she had gone on pilgrimage to Lourdes on a number of occasions.

Colette reposed at Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, where the number of mourners was restricted due to the current government health restrictions. Her remains were removed to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Easter Saturday evening and on Easter Sunday morning Colette’s funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, assisted by Fr Liam Lawton, CC, who sang the hymns, along with members of the Poor Clare Sisters. Colette had a great love for the Poor Clares.

At the end of Mass, Colette’s sister Margaret paid a lovely tribute, outlining the many wonderful qualities Colette brought to her life.

The Communion Reflection was the Irish poem Beannacht (Blessing) by John O’Donohue.

Following Mass, the cortège passed the Bolton home at Lower Rossmore on its way to Killeshin cemetery. Neighbours and friends came out to say a final farewell to a greatly loved woman, some people bearing lighted candles.

Fr Dunphy and Fr Lawton shared in the prayers at the graveside.

Members of the Bolton Music School, nephews of Colette, played the music at the graveside.

Colette is mourned by her husband Liam, brother Martin (Lower Rossmore), sister Margaret Byrne (Rathangan, Co Wicklow), brother-in-law Simon, sister-in-law Josie, by aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, her good, kind neighbours and circle of friends.

A celebration of Colette Bolton’s life will take place at a later date.