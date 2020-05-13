Communication breakdown at Revenue

By Suzanne Pender

FIANNA Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has written to Revenue asking it to urgently provide a functioning phone line.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said that many people, particularly those who were older and do not have access to Revenue’s online Revenue portal, were unable to get through on its regular phone line.

“At the moment, if you phone the regular Revenue number (01 7383636) there is an automated message, which says: ‘in response to restrictions introduced to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, the Revenue Commissioners are not in a position to deal with telephone queries’. It then goes on to direct people online,” she explained.

“I fully accept there are restrictions in place, but I would say in many instances it is an essential service for a lot of people,” she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor expressed her understanding that the Department of Social Protection has a hotline in place for dealing with queries in relation to Covid-19 pandemic payments.

“If they are able to do it in line with government restrictions and advice, surely Revenue could, too – even if it were to be a limited service.

“I know many TDs will have experience of people coming into their constituency offices to ask for help with navigating the online Revenue forum, but unfortunately, with offices closed we can’t show them in person what they need to do,” she added.

“The online Revenue system is very helpful, it’s a great resource, but there are people who don’t have access to it and who need to speak to someone instead. I think Revenue should consider operating their phoneline again, even if it’s limited, to give people the chance to speak with an official,” she concluded.